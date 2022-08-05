Milwaukee Abstract Painter-Sculptor Pamela Anderson

× Expand Image: pamelaandersonstudio.com Pamela Anderson 'Saturation 2' Pamela Anderson 'Saturation 2' oil on canvas

Anderson is well-known in Milwaukee and beyond. Her work appears simple, yet with abstract art, there is a method and process to creating it. Each individual “sees” something different or is affected by it in their own way. We talked about her art process, how her art career began, and where she sees herself in coming years. Also, why she chooses to stay in Milwaukee and where she sees the city going in the future.

When did you begin painting abstract art?

I have painted for years, beginning at a very young age. I had personal transformational events in the year 2001. As a result of these changes, I was altering my life path, returning to my creative self after being in the corporate world for 19 years. Challenging myself to paint and learn about abstraction. I remember thinking that I thought painting abstract work would be easy to learn, to shift to. It became immediately evident that was not to be. I enjoy this journey yet today!

× Expand Pamela Anderson Pamela Anderson

When did your career/ following begin to take shape?

A self-taught artist, I determined I would take a leap of faith in 2011. I decided to devote myself to becoming a full-time practicing artist. I wanted to make my lifelong dream a reality. I didn’t want to reach an older age and wonder what might have been. This was also the year that Reginald Baylor invited me to become an associate at Plaid Tuba. I was ecstatic! I had a professional studio for the first time and really focused on becoming a stronger artist.

Who are some of your clients?

My works are held in private and corporate collections including Mandel Group, Pfister Hotel, Marcus Corporation’s Saint Kates Arts Hotel, Northwestern Mutual, Michael Best and Friedrich Law, Reinhardt Law, Husch Blackwell Law, Academy of Ashville.

Photo: pamelaandersonstudio.com Pamela Anderson 'Color Block 3' Pamela Anderson 'Color Block 3' acrylic on wood

When you begin a new piece, what is your process?

My artwork is the most intimate conversation I have with the world, creating a visual poem that allows connections in an intellectual experience that is common to us all. I document the simplest and rawest of moments in a permanent way. I use large mops, brushes, and a variety of taping knives and scraping tools to make marks on canvas, paper and my sculptures. My process is fluid, guided by intuition, which is represented by the honesty of the materials within layers of paint.

The scale of my work and the boldness in mark making aid in a self-expression that empowers me. I am working to invent a signature that expands on the foundation of abstraction. It is a space where I explore voice: I am a soft-spoken, Midwestern woman, but when I am creating, I realize I am anything but quiet.

You’re very successful with your art. Why do you choose to stay in Milwaukee, and not live in another large city?

Milwaukee is undergoing a cultural renaissance. I have watched MKE grow since moving here from New Orleans in 1986. I love our strong art community and feel that it is integral in making Milwaukee a vibrant urban environment. It is exciting to me to be a part of this historical revitalization.

Do you have advice for other artists who dream of success?

I have so many dreams yet to realize. Success is objective, sometimes a perception. Be authentic. Search out mentors that can help you define how you want to grow, shape your practice. Make a business plan. Have goals! Be diligent and listen carefully for opportunities and act on them.