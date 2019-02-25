86’d: Battle of the Bartenders by Central Standard is the “Chopped” for cocktail sampling mixology. Join us and watch our four finalists battle in three rounds to win our grand prize. All attendees will receive a welcome cocktail and a $10 parting gift. Where cocktails, creativity and comedy meet. See you on February 25!

Included with Purchase:

· Welcome cocktail samples

· Admission + Seat

· Time of Your Life

· Parting Gift ($10 value)

Ticket Pricing:

1/16 – 1/25 – Happy Hour Price = $18

1/26 – 2/23 – Normal Awesome Ticket = $23

2/24 – Day of Event – General Admission = $28.