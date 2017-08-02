Atlanta Rhythm Section: Classic Southern Rock

Event time: 3:00 - 5:00 pm & 7:30-9:30 pm

From their start as the house band at the famed Studio One, to playing for tens of thousands of fans at festivals and arenas, Atlanta Rhythm Section earned their place as one of the top acts in rock history. After explosive hits like "So Into You," "Spooky," "Champagne Jam," and "Imaginary Lover," the band soon became one of the hardest touring bands of the entire Southern rock genre, which included a performance at the White House for then-president Jimmy Carter. Have a "Large Time" as the band continues their touring tradition here at the Schauer.

Price: TICKETS $36 · $32 Student w/ID $18/$16