Audition Notice: "Black nativity" by Langston Hughes

Event time: THURSDAY, JULY 20 AND FRIDAY JULY 21, 2017, FROM 4:00PM to 9:30PM

Black Arts MKE is seeking performers for its musical production of BLACK NATIVITY BY LANGSTON HUGHES - a testament to the timeless work of Langston Hughes, telling the story of the Nativity through a combination of Bible scripture, poetry, dance and song from the African-American perspective. Directed by local actor and Bronzeville Arts Ensemble member Malkia Stampley, BLACK NATIVITY BY LANGSTON HUGHES will be mounted at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts in Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall December 7 - December 17, 2017. Experienced African-American Equity and non-Equity adult singers, dancers and actors who sing and move, are encouraged to submit for an audition appointment. There are also roles available for young performers, ages 9-17.

BLACK NATIVITY BY LANGSTON HUGHES auditions will be held THURSDAY, JULY 20 AND FRIDAY JULY 21, 2017, FROM 4:00PM to 9:30PM at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Rehearsal Hall A on the Fourth Floor (123 East State, use entrance next to loading dock.) Interested adults and young performers are encouraged to submit a headshot or photo and artistic resume to be considered to INFO@BLACKARTSMKE.ORG by JULY 12, 2017. Young performers without resumes are asked to submit a short bio, including age, gender, grade and why they would like to be in BLACK NATIVITY BY LANGSTON HUGHES. Only those who submit will receive a link via email to reserve an audition date and time along with other important information. Everyone will need an appointment in order to audition. Rehearsals for BLACK NATIVITY BY LANGSTON HUGHES will start early November, held evenings and weekends. This is a paid opportunity.

BLACK NATIVITY BY LANGSTON HUGHES is also in need of production interns (Stage Management, Costume, Directing, Lighting, etc.), ages 16 and older. Please submit a cover letter and resume to INFO@BLACKARTSMKE.ORG to be considered. For further information, email INFO@BLACKARTSMKE.ORG .

BLACK NATIVITY BY LANGSTON HUGHES is a collaboration between Black Arts MKE and the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts.