Benedict Center Women and Justice Luncheon

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 11:30am - 1:00pm

Please join us to learn about the connection between substance abuse and trauma for justice involved women. Our keynote speaker will address approaches to treatment of our most invisible population in the criminal justice system.

Friday, May 5, 2017

11:30 am - 1:00 pm (lunch and program at noon)

Please register by April 21, 2017, Call Kathy at 414.347.1774 ext. 221 for more information.

Register at: https://www.benedictcenter.org/Events 

Price: Tickets are $50 and are held at the door.

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
