Benedict Center Women and Justice Luncheon
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 11:30am - 1:00pm
Please join us to learn about the connection between substance abuse and trauma for justice involved women. Our keynote speaker will address approaches to treatment of our most invisible population in the criminal justice system.
Friday, May 5, 2017
lunch and program at noon
Please register by April 21, 2017, Call Kathy at 414.347.1774 ext. 221 for more information.
Register at: https://www.benedictcenter.org/Events
Price: Tickets are $50 and are held at the door.
