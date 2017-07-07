Brendan Schaub from Fighter & the Kid podcast
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
Brendan Schaub from Fighter & the Kid podcast
Friday, July 28
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
Produced by LiveNation Comedy & The Pabst Theater Group
The Fighter & The Kid is a weekly podcast featuring UFC heavyweight, Brendan Schaub and actor/comedian, Bryan Callen. It's uncut and unedited and sometimes it's just ridiculous...and it's LIVE at Turner Hall Ballroom.
Brendan Schaub from Fighter & the Kid podcast Friday, July 28 Doors 7PM / Show 8PM Turner Hall Ballroom Produced by LiveNation Comedy & The Pabst Theater Group The Fighter & The Kid is a weekly podcast featuring UFC heavyweight, Brendan Schaub and actor/comedian, Bryan Callen. It's uncut and unedited and sometimes it's just ridiculous...and it's LIVE at Turner Hall Ballroom.
Brendan Schaub from Fighter & the Kid podcast
Friday, July 28
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
Produced by LiveNation Comedy & The Pabst Theater Group
The Fighter & The Kid is a weekly podcast featuring UFC heavyweight, Brendan Schaub and actor/comedian, Bryan Callen. It's uncut and unedited and sometimes it's just ridiculous...and it's LIVE at Turner Hall Ballroom.
Brendan Schaub from Fighter & the Kid podcast Friday, July 28 Doors 7PM / Show 8PM Turner Hall Ballroom Produced by LiveNation Comedy & The Pabst Theater Group The Fighter & The Kid is a weekly podcast featuring UFC heavyweight, Brendan Schaub and actor/comedian, Bryan Callen. It's uncut and unedited and sometimes it's just ridiculous...and it's LIVE at Turner Hall Ballroom.