Like many of the city’s best street festivals, the lineup at the annual Burnhearts-Pabst Street Party is almost beside the point. Now in its 11th year, the annual Bay View street party is such an institution, and such a rite of summer, that attendees would look forward to it no matter who was headlining. Nonetheless, each year the festival puts together a distinctive lineup featuring a mix of big local draws and local cult favorites: B~Free, Buffalo Gospel, Sundial Mottos, Magnetic Minds, Taj Raiden and Luxi. In keeping with festival custom, there will also be between-set music from DJ Why B; a maker fair curated by Cortney Heimerl; food from area restaurants including Goodkind, Vanguard, Honeypie and Palomino; and specialty drinks including Korbel Brandy and Ginger Korbel Brandy Slushes.