The Carolinas w/Bruce Dean and Then Some

Event time: 9:30 pm

See and hear The Carolinas playing a rare early show, beginning at 9:30, followed by "Bruce Dean and Then Some" performing new originals at Kochanski's!

You've heard The Carolinas, they earned their place in the Milwaukee scene as a highly regarded band with original music and show that keeps you coming back for more. Bruce Dean and Then Some is a new trio consisting of (Bruce formerly of Reilly) along with bassist David Dinauer (Clamnation) and drummer Kurt Weber (Honkytonkitis) with a new blend of Americana/roots originals