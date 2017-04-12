The Carolinas w/Bruce Dean and Then Some

Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall 1920 S. 37th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

Event time: 9:30 pm

See and hear The Carolinas playing a rare early show, beginning at 9:30, followed by "Bruce Dean and Then Some" performing new originals at Kochanski's!

You've heard The Carolinas, they earned their place in the Milwaukee scene as a highly regarded band with original music and show that keeps you coming back for more.  Bruce Dean and Then Some is a new trio consisting of (Bruce formerly of Reilly) along with bassist David Dinauer (Clamnation) and drummer Kurt Weber (Honkytonkitis) with a new blend of Americana/roots originals

Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall 1920 S. 37th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
