Charlie Parr and Phil Cook

Easily confused and very shy, Charlie Parr has been traveling around performing his Resonator-fueled folk songs ever since leaving Austin, Minnesota in the ‘80s. He has a way of carving a path straight to the gut, digging deeper and hits your nerves quickly. In quieter moments, he confronts hard issues head-on, using only an acoustic guitar or banjo to light the way, then ramps up to raucous, punk-tinged soundscapes that make you want to howl at the moon.

Having only recently stepped to the center of the stage as a solo artist, Phil Cook now takes a moment, citing the power of community as his thesis statement and asserting that he alone is no greater than the sum of the people who have brought him to this moment. He has firmly planted his roots in his adopted hometown of Durham, NC for the last decade, while simultaneously maintaining a musical presence in the upper-Midwest where he was raised.

See them play separately, then come together in a very special Turner Hall Ballroom show!