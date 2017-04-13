Event time: Apr 25 Tue 7:30PM Apr 26 Wed 7:30PM Apr 27 Thu 7:30PM Apr 28 Fri 8:00PM Apr 29 Sat 2:00PM 8:00PM Apr 30 Sun 1:00PM 6:30PM

Starring Heisman Trophy Winner & NFL Legend Eddie George

A true New York City institution, Chicago has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping-song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award®-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, Chicago always delivers.