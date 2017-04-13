Chicago

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: Apr 25 Tue 7:30PM Apr 26 Wed 7:30PM Apr 27 Thu 7:30PM Apr 28 Fri 8:00PM Apr 29 Sat 2:00PM 8:00PM Apr 30 Sun 1:00PM 6:30PM

Starring Heisman Trophy Winner & NFL Legend Eddie George

A true New York City institution, Chicago has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping-song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award®-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, Chicago always delivers.

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
