Chuck Hedges Tribute Jazz Concert (1pm)

Event time: 1-5pm

On Sunday, April 2, The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for The Arts, 19805 W. Capitol Drive in Brookfield will be the site of the Chuck Hedges Tribute Jazz Concert. The sweet sounds of jazz will usher in spring.

The concert is sponsored by Jazz Unlimited of Greater Milwaukee to raise funds for music scholarships awarded to Milwaukee area middle and high school students who have demonstrated an interest and aptitude in jazz performance. The students compete in a live audition judged by experienced jazz performers and educators. The winners of this year's scholarships will be in attendance and be introduced at the concert. Established in 1971, the organization began its Scholarship Program in the early 80s and, since then, has awarded over $85,000 in Scholarships to young jazz musicians.

This year's concert promises to be the best ever. Nearly all the musicians performing have worked with Hedges as band mates.

The Sunday Festivities Begin at 1:00 …. in the lounge. A pre-concert performance by guitarists, Dave Sullivan and Dick Eliot along with bassist Hal Miller will kick-off the event.

At 2:00 The Main Event Starts: Headlining this year's impressive lineup is Russ Phillips - Andy Brown & The Chicago Friends. Chicago trombonist Phillips carries a link to jazz royalty. His father took over Jack Teagarden's spot in Louis Armstrong's All Stars in the early 1950's. Phillips continues his banner for the jazz-swing mainstream, as he has done in the company of Doc Cheatham, vibraphonist Lionel Hampton, Trumpeter Doc Severinsen, pianist, Dick Hyman and others.

Chicago guitarist, Andy Brown has performed with Howard Alden, Warren Vache, Ken Peplowski, and many internationally known artists. Brown accompanied Barbra Streisand when she appeared on the Oprah Winfrey Show. The Chicago friends will feature Dan DeLorenzo, bass, Bob Rummage, drums and John Otto on clarinet and sax

The Milwaukee Connection is led by guitarist, Steve Lewandowski who along with Bob Maynard on vibes, George Welland on bass and Jack Carr on drums are the members of the band last led by Chuck Hedges. Saxophonist, Curt Hanrahan, Director of Jazz Studies at UW-Milwaukee, completes the group.

The Andy LoDuca World Jazz Band: Andy LoDuca's music career has extended over fifty years during which time he played drums with Milwaukee's finest musicians. LoDuca performed with jazz giants Buddy Montgomery, Mose Allison, Paul Horn, Mel Rhyne, Percy Heath, Leroy Vinegar, and Kenny Drew to name a few.

A sixteen year veteran with Hedges, LoDuca reunites his band for this spring's tribute concert. The ensemble features Jason Goldsmith on tenor sax, Rick Aaron on flute, Kaye Berigan on trumpet, Ken Kosut on piano, John Babbitt on bass and John Ricco on congas.

Tickets are available at the Sharon Lynne Wilson Box office: 262-781-9520 or online at: www.wilson-center.com