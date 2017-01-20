Cloud Nothings w/Moon Bros and Dramatic Lovers

Event time: 8pm

present

Cloud Nothings

+ special guests Moon Bros and Dramatic Lovers

Sunday, February 12

Doors 7pm / Show 8pm

Turner Hall Ballroom

The brainchild of songwriter Dylan Baldi, Cloud Nothings have mastered the art of thrashing catharsis, pummeling out the anxieties of nostalgia and expectation with bloody verve. With their latest album ‘Life Without Sound’ the band has upped the ante with a smart, nuanced, and immensely listenable set of songs. This is guitar-driven pop as it should be—conceived by a songwriter who continues to sound like one of the finest of his generation.

Don’t miss one of indie rock’s most exciting and critically acclaimed artists live at Turner Hall.