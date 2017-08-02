Comicality 2018: The Hartford Players

Schauer Arts Center 147 N. Rural St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027

Event time: 2:00 pm & 8:00 pm

Back for the third year, the Hartford Players’ smash-hit musical revue returns with all new material! Blast away the winter chill with a hot new lineup of hilarious songs and comedy routines that will leave you laughing ‘til your sides hurt. The hand-picked cast of Wisconsin’s finest talent will bring you songs and skits from the best comedy theater writers in NYC and crazy new laughs from the Players’ in-house musical madmen. Featuring live accompaniment from the Comicality All-Star Band, you won’t want to miss a minute of the libation-laced lunacy!

Price: Premium $22 Standard $19

Info
Theater & Dance
Theater & Dance
