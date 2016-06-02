Event time: 7:30pm Fri March 17 and 2:30pm Sun March 19

The quintessential rake, Don Giovanni , a womanizing scoundrel, executes his devious conquests and hijinks only to be called by the fates for his transgressions. Da Ponte’s libretto and Mozart’s brilliant score reveal the human condition and all its foibles. The Florentine is pleased to produce this revival of its 2006 production, which won rave reviews in Milwaukee and cities across the country. This Florentine production isdirected by John Hoomes, under the baton of the Florentine’s Joseph Rescigno with Scenic Design by Kris Stone and Lighting Design by the Florentine’s Noele Stollmack.

Join us for the Talk Opera event in the Anello Atrium one hour prior to the performance:

Corliss Phillabaum, Professor of Theater at UW Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts, talks about Don Giovanni in-depth one hour before curtain prior to each mainstage performance for all ticket holders. Professor Phillabaum keeps Florentine audiences returning for his unique perspective at each opera’s lecture.

Talk Opera is FREE with each ticket purchase.

This production and recording is made possible with major support from Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from NEA Artworks and Milwaukee County CAMPAC.

