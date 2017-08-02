Doug the Jug: Hilarious Comedy Juggling

Event time: 3:00 - 4:00 pm

See Doug the Jug, a Tykes in Pikes favorite, perform a humorous juggling extravaganza for children and adults of all ages. Performances are filled with choreographed juggling, a touch of magic and lots of audience participation. Whether juggling five colorful rings or three small children, you never know what astonishing feat Doug will attempt next!

Price: TICKETS $5 Child $3 Lap $1