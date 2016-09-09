First Stage presents: Welcome to Bronzeville

Event time: 7pm Fri,3:30pm and 7pm Sat, 1pm and 3:30pm Sun

1957. The heart of Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood pulses to the beat of Jazz and Rhythm & Blues. Everyone expects Michael Jr. to follow in his father’s footsteps. But is this who he is truly meant to be? The local talent show, a famous visitor, and the wisdom and guidance of a community seeking to lift up their young people help Mike find the path to the man he will become. Join us for the final installment of the Wisconsin Cycle, developed with the input and support of the elders in our community. Celebrate Milwaukee’s vibrant and loving Bronzeville!

“In the play, a young African American man is struggling to find his place in his home, his community, and what it means to truly be ‘a man.’ His parents, siblings, the local police sergeant, and friends all have expectations for him, but ultimately he must decide which path he will take,” said playwright and director Sheri Williams Pannell. “By sharing his journey and the choices he makes, I hope to inspire young people and families of all races to forge their own journey of self-discovery, re-examine the choices they make and their influences, and find ways to connect with and celebrate their unique cultural heritages.”

For everyone ages 8 and up.

Price: Tickets start at $15