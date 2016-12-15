Event time: Jan. 13 - Feb. 5.

First Stage presents WELCOME TO BRONZEVILLE

a world premiere play by Sheri Williams Pannell

January 13 – February 5, 2017

Todd Wehr Theater, Marcus Center for the Performing Arts

Presented in partnership with the Bronzeville Advisory Committee, the Bronzeville

Cultural and Entertainment District and artist Della Wells.

Written and directed by Sheri Williams Pannell

This play is suggested for families with young people ages 8-16+

Supported in part by a grant from the Milwaukee Arts Board and the

Wisconsin Arts Board with funds from the State of Wisconsin.

Funded in part by a grant from the Children’s Theatre Foundation of America

Sponsored by the Burke Foundation

The Wisconsin Cycle, First Stage’s new play development initiative honoring the local history and heritage of Wisconsin, concludes with WELCOME TO BRONZEVILLE by Milwaukee playwright Sheri Williams Pannell, January 13 – February 5, 2017. Performances take place at the Marcus Center’s Todd Wehr Theater, located at 929 N. Water Street, downtown Milwaukee. Tickets can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center box office at 929 N. Water Street, by phone at (414) 273-7206 or online at www.firststage.org.

1957. The heart of Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood pulses to the beat of Jazz and doo-wop. Everyone expects Michael Jr. to follow in his father’s footsteps, but is this who he is truly meant to be? The local talent show, a visit by iconic jazz singer Billie Holiday (played by Malkia Stampley), and the wisdom and guidance of a community seeking to lift up their young people help Mike find the path to the man he will become.

· Friday, January 13 at 7:00 p.m. – OPENING NIGHT

· Saturday, January 14 at 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, January 15 at 1:00 & 3:30 p.m.

· Monday, January 16 at 3:30 p.m. – PAY WHAT YOU CHOOSE

· Saturday, January 21 at 3:30 & 7:00 p.m .

· Sunday, January 22 at 1:00 & 3:30 p.m.

· Saturday, January 28 at 3:30 & 7:00 p.m .

· Sunday, January 29 at 1:00 & 3:30 p.m.

· Friday, February 3 at 7:00 p.m.

· Saturday, February 4 at 3:30 & 7:00 p.m.

· Sunday, February 5 at 1:00 p.m.

Price: Ticket and information: Tickets start at $15. Call (414) 273-7206 or online at www.firststage.org