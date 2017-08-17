Event time: September 7-10, 14-17, 21-24, 2017 Thursday-Saturday 7:30pm Sunday 2:00pm

Experience the sounds and sights of the Golden Age of entertainment as stirring vocal harmony, comedy and captivating choreography combine to produce Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets, “Now in Technicolor.” Whether you are a fan of classic doo-wop, pop, rock or bubble-gum, these Guyz will please the lover of time-honored Americana that spans the genres of the 50’s through the 70’s. The Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets succeed in thrilling audiences with their high energy and dynamic shtick.

Their newest production celebrates the transforming era of music entertainment that was delivered to living rooms across America through the iconic and enthralling invention - the television set! Just as this wooden box thrilled generations of viewers, relive your childhood and adolescent years through the music and fads that have become legend. Take a tour through boomer life as this fabulous foursome charm audiences with delightful snapshots of the most vibrant period in entertainment history. This production will hold you, thrill you and delight you as your feet and heart are carried away by Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets, “Now in Technicolor.”

Price: Tickets are available in person at the Sunset Playhouse Box Office, by calling 262-782-4430 or order online at www.sunsetplayhouse.com TICKET PRICES Adult $25 Senior $23 Groups $20 (10 or more tickets purchased at one time) Student $15 (18 and under)