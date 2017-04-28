Event time: 8pm-11pm

Gift of Wings and Greendale Park and Recreation are excited to bring back Free Summer Night Movies in Greendales Gazebo Park. This summers first movie is going to be Disney's "The Jungle Book". Bring your blankets and chairs and come enjoy a fun night at the movies! Gift of Wings will have food, ice cream and beverages for sale and POPCORN is only $1.00! The movie will start at dusk.

Looking forward to seeing you all this summer!

Price: Free Event