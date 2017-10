The Atlanta based duo, Lane Kelly and Brooks Mason, are brothers who began playing when they were seven and nine years old. Hustling birthday parties and family reunions the brothers changed sounds numerous times through their teens. Drawing on their exploration of numerous genres, their songwriting channels classic guitar riffs and modern pop sensibilities.Today they've announced a North American tour supporting Los Angeles-based powerhouse indie rockers Dorothy . Catch The Georgia Flood in your hometown starting this week straight off the heels of their excellent 2016 album People Like Ourselves RIYL: Kings of Leon, Young The Giant, Moon Taxi