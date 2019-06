Greek Fest

Experience traditional Greek culture and indulge in the famous Greek chicken, along with other popular Greek dishes such as skishkebobs, gyros, baklava, koulouria, Yiayia's spanakopita and much more! A cultural exhibit, merchandise boutique, raffle.

Admission is Free. Paid parking at Wisconsin State Fair parking lot.

Entertainment: Traditional Hellenic dancers and live Greek band. Traditional Greek dance lessons!

Hours

Friday (6/21): 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday (6/22): 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday (6/23): 11 a.m.-8 p.m.