Event time: Open Tuesday-Sunday, 10 AM-5 PM Thurs until 8 PM

Helen Levitt: In the Street and James Nares: In the City explore New York City street life through multiple mediums and eras. The exhibitions are on view in the Museum’s popular Herzfeld Center for Photography and Media Arts Jan. 27–April 16. The related exhibitions explore and draw comparisons across time between lens-based media.