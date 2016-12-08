Home School Music Studio

Event time: 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Music is a language that incorporates and enhances math, history, linguistics, and science! This class will move from introductory to specifics depending on current students. Voice, piano, guitar, violin/viola, and percussion will be employed to teach pitch, rhythm, harmony, and note recognition. Improvisation and performance can also be addressed depending on student experience. INSTRUCTOR: Terese Hummel LOCATION: Creative Arts Studio

Price: $168 16 CLASSES