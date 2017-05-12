Hooray for Hollywood!

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, 2pm

Hooray For Hollywood!

A Big-Band Celebration of Classic Hollywood Musicals

Step back in time to a golden age when Hollywood movies were filled with hit songs that have become lasting classics. Songs like Moon River , Over The Rainbow and Cheek To Cheek lit up the screen and were hits on the radio.  Relive those days with Dick Strauss and the Many Happy Returns Orchestra, vocalist Rana Roman, and The Radio Rosies as they take you back in time to that golden era.

Price: Tickets start at $38

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
