Celebrate Milwaukee Beer Week 2017 with our Hoppy Hour featuring Surly Brewing Company at the Three Lions Pub!





3-6PM Monday - Friday enjoy our features from our Hoppy Hour Menu pairing Surly Brews with some appetizer favorites from the Pub.





For this week only we will be brining in Nitro Simpsons Scottish Ale, which is the last keg left in the state! And Hop Shifter, which is a new Gluten Free beer produced by Surly. We will only have these 2 kegs as supplies last so stop in early to try these out. The menu will also feature Surly Hell and Surly Overrated. During Hoppy Hour all Surly cans will also be $6.00.