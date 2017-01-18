Direct from Broadway, the world’s best selling magic show is coming to Milwaukee!

This mind blowing spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of seven of the most incredible Illusionists on earth. THE ILLUSIONISTS – LIVE FROM BROADWAY has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.

Feb 14

Tue

7:30PM

Feb 15

Wed

7:30PM

Feb 16

Thu

7:30PM

Feb 17

Fri

8:00PM

Feb 18

Sat

2:00PM

8:00PM

Feb 19

Sun

1:00PM

6:30PM