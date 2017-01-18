The Illusionists: Live From Broadway
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Direct from Broadway, the world’s best selling magic show is coming to Milwaukee!
This mind blowing spectacular showcases the jaw dropping talents of seven of the most incredible Illusionists on earth. THE ILLUSIONISTS – LIVE FROM BROADWAY has shattered box office records across the globe and dazzles audiences of all ages with a powerful mix of the most outrageous and astonishing acts ever to be seen on stage. This non-stop show is packed with thrilling and sophisticated magic of unprecedented proportions.
Feb 14
Tue
7:30PM
Feb 15
Wed
7:30PM
Feb 16
Thu
7:30PM
Feb 17
Fri
8:00PM
Feb 18
Sat
2:00PM
8:00PM
Feb 19
Sun
1:00PM
6:30PM