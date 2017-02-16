The Irish Comedy Tour
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 7:30pm
They’re Irish, they’re American, and they’re not holding back!
The Irish Comedy Tour takes the party atmosphere of a Dublin pub and combines it with a boisterous, belly-laugh band of hooligans. The clover – make that clever – comedians, whose ancestors hail from the Emerald Isle, include Detroit native Derek Richards; Boston-born Mike McCarthy; Nova Scotia’s Damon Leibert; and from Inchicore, a suburb of Dublin, Ireland, Derrick Keane.
Price: Tickets start at $38
