Jazz in the Park

Cathedral Square Park 520 E Wells St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

This weekly summer mainstay draws the Midwest’s finest jazz musicians to Cathedral Square every Thursday from 5-9 p.m. Pack your own picnic basket or sample food and drinks from local vendors and enjoy cool jazz in the summer heat. Musicians featured this year include Cache MKE, Mike Mangione & The Kin, Steez, Unity, Chicago Tribute Anthology and many more.

Info
Cathedral Square Park 520 E Wells St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Concerts
