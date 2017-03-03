Event time: 8pm

Jim Messina

Friday, March 24

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

As one half of Loggins & Messina, co-founder of the country-rock band Poco, member and key contributor to Buffalo Springfield, Jim Messina has left an indelible footprint on popular music. Jim produced, engineered, and composed much of the Loggins & Messina, Poco and Buffalo Springfield albums. Loggins & Messina produced many hits (Angry Eyes, Your Mama Don’t Dance, Danny’s Song, Vahevala, House at Pooh Corner) and sold over 20 million albums domestically.