Set to coincide with a highly anticipated new album release, John Mellencamp will embark on a 2019 tour of “The John Mellencamp Show” which will feature the rock icon’s classics plus some new material. Hailed by critics and fans alike as one of music’s most authentic and crowd pleasing concert performers, Mellencamp will return to Milwaukee and the Riverside on his tour.

Mellencamp’s live shows have garnered huge critical acclaim with the Hollywood Reporter calling it a “triumphant, career-spanning show” and a “superb performance…still full of fiery defiance” by the Boston Globe. His extensive touring and live shows have solidified the Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer’s place at the forefront of American music for the past 40 years.

“…Singer, songwriter and storyteller John Mellencamp presents the tunes that trace his musical journey…..a concert-narrative performance.” Parade

“Mellencamp’s music felt as timeless as it did nostalgic Monday night before what was essentially a sold-out crowd.” Green Bay Press-Gazette

“If you mixed a PREACHER, a PUNCH PRESS OPERATOR and an OLD BLUESMAN together in the back of a cement mixer, John Mellencamp would come out in the pour.” Duluth News Tribune