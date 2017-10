×

Take an imaginary day trip to Morocco over your lunch hour. A book signing and slide show of a road trip local author Barbara Ali (The Milwaukee Bucket List and 101 Things to do in Milwaukee Parks) made last summer with her husband and son. What better place could there be than Milwaukee's Casablanca restaurant on Brady Street? http://casablancaonbrady.com

Get your plate of delicious Middle Eastern Cuisine at the buffet downstairs ($8.95 adults/$4.95 children). Then come upstairs for the slide show featuring places Barbara and her family saw during their month long road trip during Ramadan. She will share stories and have books on hand, though you can purchase Journey to Fez at her author website www.amazon.com/author/barbaraali

Good food and stories are best when shared, so bring a friend!