Justin Townes Earle w/The Sadies & Sammy Brue

Event time: 7:30pm

present

Justin Townes Earle

+ special guests The Sadies and Sammy Brue

Monday, May 22

Doors 7PM / Show 7:30PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

Since launching his recording career a decade ago, Justin Townes Earle has established a reputation as a singular leading light in the Americana music community. With fearless, personally charged lyrical insight and infectious melodic craftsmanship, the young veteran singer-songwriter has built a rich, personally charged body of work.