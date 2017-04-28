Justin Townes Earle w/The Sadies & Sammy Brue
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 7:30pm
Justin Townes Earle
+ special guests The Sadies and Sammy Brue
Monday, May 22
Doors 7PM / Show 7:30PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
Since launching his recording career a decade ago, Justin Townes Earle has established a reputation as a singular leading light in the Americana music community. With fearless, personally charged lyrical insight and infectious melodic craftsmanship, the young veteran singer-songwriter has built a rich, personally charged body of work.
Live Music/Performance