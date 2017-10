×

The Milwaukee Art Museum invites families to Kohl’s Art Generation FamilySundays to learn about the power of posters through the exhibition, How Posters Work on May 7. The exhibitionallows families to see the impact posters have and also give children thechance to create their own works of art through poster-making activities.

Children are encouraged touse their creative skills as they invent their own alphabet, create anadvertisement and design a book cover. Other hands-on activities includedrawing, collage and printmaking. Local designers will also be there to shareabout their experience with posters.

In addition to theactivities, the Milwaukee Ballet will be hosting an interactive workshop at 11a.m., and families can also enjoy a student art display and performance.

Admission is free forMilwaukee Art Museum Members, Boys and Girls Club members, and kids 12 andunder. May 7 is also Member Swap Day, so admission is free to members of BettyBrinn Children’s Museum, Charles Allis Art Museum, Grohmann Museum, MilwaukeePublic Museum, Pabst Mansion and the Villa Terrace Decorative.