×

Take your family on a unique journey at the Milwaukee Art Museum on July23 with Kohl’s Art Generation Family Sundays: The Great Art Adventure. Grab aMuseum passport and travel through the galleries and the exhibition Rashid Johnson: Hail We Now Sing Joy.

On this journey, families will make art and try activities in thegalleries, ranging from solving an artful puzzle, “acting out” a painting, andtalking with guest artists.

The exhibition Rashid Johnson:Hail We Now Sing Joy will introduce children to his artwork as he usesunconventional materials such as red oak flooring, black soap and shea butter.

Kids 12 and under arefree! For more information, visit https://mam.org/artgeneration/programs/kohls-art-generation-family-sundays/