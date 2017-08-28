×

With Donald Trump and Republican attacks on health care, immigrants, the environment and more, we need progressive laughs now more than ever. That’s why we’re excited to present Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, a monthly progressive political comedy show featuring some of Milwaukee’s top liberal and progressive comedians.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. Matthew’s work have been featured on CNN, NPR, PBS, HBO, BBC, Ain’t It Cool News, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Atlantic, the Nation, the London Times, RT TV and countless sites in the progressive blogosphere including Salon, Daily Kos and the Huffington Post.

Comedians on the September 16th bill include: Josh Ballew, Bekah Cosgrove, Richard Thomas, Jen Durbent, Chastity Washingtonand sketch comedy group, The Accountants Of Homeland Security.

In addition to some of the finest progressive comedians Milwaukee has to offer, each Laughing Liberally Milwaukee will feature a special interview with a local activist, journalist, or political figure. This month’s guest is Astar Herndon. Astar is the Wisconsin State Director at 9 To 5, which works to achieve economic justice for working women.