The creators of the best-selling MN Fringe show, three years in a row, is coming to Milwaukee Fringe Festival with their 2017 production, "Love You Zindagi". These performers do not shy away from difficult topics - instead they create a dance extravaganza around them! This show is a lighthearted take on mental health issues especially in the South Asian communities. This is presented in a warm and humorous family-fun style with dancers from 6 to 60 years young.

When Aisha moves to Minneapolis from India, she faces not only new challenges but also old difficulties she'd hoped to leave behind. In the midst of settling into a new marriage and culture, Aisha must navigate her creeping depression and budding relationships.



The dance scenes punctuate and illustrate the storytelling. Each elaborate dance ​entertains with a riot of color and rollicking spectacle the audience loved in MN Fringe, while pushing character development and furthering the story. Featuring an international cast of 60 dancers who present Indian fusion dance styles from Bharatanatyam to Tap and Flamenco to Kathak, this production captivates and surprises.



Audience reviews said, "This play is precisely what live action joy looks like." "Spicy Masala Chai made me fall helplessly in love. Cunning, lovable, and undeniably expert, I was smitten from start to finish." "It's almost impossible not to cheer on the dancers with cat calls and clapping! Fantastic show appropriate for all ages." "You'd have to be a curmudgeon not to like this. Seriously." "The community effort and involvement was pleasing to witness." "Fringe's most human show"



Show details: