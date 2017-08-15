Marchesi Antinori Wine Dinner at Ristorante Bartolotta

Event time: 6:30pm

The Antinori family has been dedicated to winemaking for over six hundred years since 1385 when Giovanni di Piero Antinori became a member of the Florentine Winemakers Guild. Throughout its history, twenty-six generations long, the Antinori family has maintained direct control of the company, making innovative and sometimes bold decisions yet always keeping their respect for traditions and the territory intact. Today the company is run by Marchese Piero Antinori and his three daughters Albiera, Allegra, and Alessia. Tradition, passion, and intuition are the main keywords that led Marchesi Antinori to establish itself as one of the principal winemakers in Italy.

Join the team of Ristorante Bartolotta for this rare event as we shut down the restaurant to host special guest Patrizia Demontezia, Antinori wine specialist, for a five-course Italian-inspired menu created and prepared by Executive Chef Juan Urbieta paired with Marchesi Antinori wines carefully chosen by Wine Director Jeremy Hietpas.

Price: $85 per person, plus tax and gratuity