McDonald's "Praise for Peace" Concert

McDonald’s “Praise for Peace” will bring a free night of inspiration and joyful song to Uihlein Hall on Saturday, August 26. Presented by the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, the event is general admission seating with doors opening at 5 p.m. and the musical celebration starting at 6 p.m.

Headlining the concert will be Bishop William Murphy, an Atlanta-based performer whose fourth album, “God Chaser” reached the Gospel Albums chart, as well as the Billboard 200. The event will also feature the talents of the Ugandan Kids Choir, which will be touring the US in August. The choir is made up of 10 sponsored children who come from the poorest parts of Uganda. The children are chosen for their enthusiasm, ability, and dedication—all of which make them potential leaders when they return to their communities.

Local talent will also be featured throughout the evening with performances by Milwaukee’s own Bishop Darrell Hines and a 150-voice choir of local singers of all ages.

The event is co-hosted by Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, which will be spotlighted throughout the evening for its efforts to make a difference in the City of Milwaukee. Many Boys & Girls Clubs members will practice all summer long to prepare for the concert.

McDonald’s Praise for Peace focuses on the importance of giving back to the community by supporting Boys & Girls Clubs and the community coming together to make a difference. Concertgoers will have the opportunity to learn about the Clubs and the important role it plays in helping kids thrive in Milwaukee.

