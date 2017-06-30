Melvins w/Spotlights

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

presents

Melvins

+ special guest Spotlights

Monday, July 24

Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM

Turner Hall Ballroom

They’re the world’s best bar band, dropping wicked covers in the midst of their own demented riffs, driving the crowd into a sweaty frenzy every single night with a workmanlike insistence and a stony, full-steam-ahead determination.

