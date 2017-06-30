Melvins w/Spotlights
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Melvins
+ special guest Spotlights
Monday, July 24
Doors 6:30PM / Show 8PM
Turner Hall Ballroom
They’re the world’s best bar band, dropping wicked covers in the midst of their own demented riffs, driving the crowd into a sweaty frenzy every single night with a workmanlike insistence and a stony, full-steam-ahead determination.
