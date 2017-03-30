Men Are From Mars...Women Are From Venus: LIVE!

Event time: Apr 6 Thu 7:30PM Apr 7 Fri 7:30PM Apr 8 Sat 3:00PM 7:30PM Apr 9 Sun 3:00PM

This hilarious show, based on the number one best-selling book from acclaimed author, John Gray, has been entertaining thousands of people and letting them see themselves in their own relationships. The number one best-selling book now comes to life as a hilarious one-man theatrical comedy! This hysterical show will have husbands and wives elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on stage. The show returns to Milwaukee after a triumphant Off Broadway run at New World Stages.

Price: Starting at $56