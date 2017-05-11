Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror

Google Calendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-04 00:00:00

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: 7:30pm Thursday-Saturday and 1:30pm Sunday

Milwaukee Ballet presents  Mirror Mirror – A new take on the story of Snow White. Live music by Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra, couture costumes, stylized sets, and an international cast of dancers make Mirror Mirro r a dark and daring end to the season. Buy tickets online at milwaukeeballet.org or call (414) 902-2103.

Price: $38-$110

Info
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-04 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-04 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-04 00:00:00 iCalendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-04 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-03 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-02 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-02 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-02 00:00:00 iCalendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-02 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-06-01 00:00:00