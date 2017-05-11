Milwauke Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror

Event time: 7:30pm Thursday-Saturday and 1:30pm Sunday

Milwaukee Ballet presents Mirror Mirror – A new take on the story of Snow White. Live music by Milwaukee Ballet Orchestra, couture costumes, stylized sets, and an international cast of dancers make Mirror Mirro r a dark and daring end to the season. Buy tickets online at milwaukeeballet.org or call (414) 902-2103.

Price: $38-$110