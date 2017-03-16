Milwaukee Ballet presents: La Sylphide | Sans Pleurer

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: Apr 6 Thu 7:30PM Apr 7 Fri 7:30PM Apr 8 Sat 7:30PM Apr 9 Sun 1:30PM

Staged by noted Danish répétiteur Dinna Bjørn, the romantic classic La Sylphide transports us into the forest realm of the sylphs, chasing dreams and illusions. Mixing traditional classical dance with Scottish reels, this ethereal tale in two acts is a story of passion and unrequited love. Choreographer-in-Residence Timothy O’Donnell presents his sixth new work at Milwaukee Ballet, Sans Pleurer , set to Joan Tower’s “Concerto for Piano.”

Price: Tickets: www.milwaukeeballet.org, 414.273.7206

