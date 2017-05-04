Milwaukee Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: Jun 1 Thu 7:30PM Jun 2 Fri 7:30PM Jun 3 Sat 7:30PM Jun 4 Sun 1:30PM
Snow White is reimagined as both dream and nightmare in Michael Pink’s provocative dance drama. This famous story of good and evil, dark and light, and lust and love is told through evocative sets, couture costumes and Philip Feeney’s striking score.
Price: Tickets start at $38, to purchase call 414-902-2103
