Milwaukee Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror

Google Calendar - Milwaukee Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-04-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwaukee Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-04-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwaukee Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-04-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Milwaukee Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-04-01 00:00:00

Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: Jun 1 Thu 7:30PM Jun 2 Fri 7:30PM Jun 3 Sat 7:30PM Jun 4 Sun 1:30PM

Mirror Mirror

Snow White is reimagined as both dream and nightmare in Michael Pink’s provocative dance drama.  This famous story of good and evil, dark and light, and lust and love is told through evocative sets, couture costumes and Philip Feeney’s striking score.

Price: Tickets start at $38, to purchase call 414-902-2103

Info
Marcus Center for the Performing Arts 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Theater & Dance
Google Calendar - Milwaukee Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-04-01 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Milwaukee Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-04-01 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Milwaukee Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-04-01 00:00:00 iCalendar - Milwaukee Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror - 2017-04-01 00:00:00