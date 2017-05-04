Milwaukee Ballet presents: Mirror Mirror

Event time: Jun 1 Thu 7:30PM Jun 2 Fri 7:30PM Jun 3 Sat 7:30PM Jun 4 Sun 1:30PM

Mirror Mirror

Snow White is reimagined as both dream and nightmare in Michael Pink’s provocative dance drama. This famous story of good and evil, dark and light, and lust and love is told through evocative sets, couture costumes and Philip Feeney’s striking score.

Price: Tickets start at $38, to purchase call 414-902-2103