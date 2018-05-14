× Expand Milwaukee Burger Week 2018

THE SHEPHERD EXPRESS IS HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE OUR 2ND ANNUAL MILWAUKEE BURGER WEEK!

May 14-20, 2018 is a chance for you to sample some of the best burgers Milwaukee has to offer as part of a citywide celebration. From locally-sourced beef, black bean, classic bacon cheeseburgers and everything in-between.

Restaurants will highlight a burger from their current menu or craft a specialty burger just for Burger Week!

Participating restaurants will donate $1 to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin for every specialty burger sold during Milwaukee Burger Week (May 14-20). $1 = 3 MEALS! Help us raise as much money as possible to contribute to the leading hunger-relief organization in the state.

Stay tuned to the Facebook Event Page for the latest updates.