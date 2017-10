×

The history of the original Fringe Festival goesback to 1947 when eight theater companies, after being passed up for inclusionin the Edinburgh International Festival, decided to perform anyway on theliteral fringe of the larger festival. Since then, artistically inclined citieshave thrown Fringe Festivals as a way to showcase local talent. Milwaukee threwits first fringe festival last year and will reprise the event this weekendwith its second city-wide celebration of art, music and dance. This year willfeature more than 25 performances by amateur and professional artists inpoetry, music composition, theater, jazz and hip-hop dancing, classical andcontemporary ballet, comedy, puppetry and more. (Also Sunday, Aug. 27.)