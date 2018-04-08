Ministry w/Chelsea Wolfe and The God Bombs

Al Jourgensen and Ministry are the undisputed kings of Industrial music. The Godfather of a genre he helped to create and mold into something millions of fans have grown to love throughout its 30+ years in development. You can’t say his name without thinking of heavy guitar riffs, crushing drum beats and unmistakable samples. Even his image is iconic and recognizable. You immediately think of a man in black, with top hat and flowing dreadlocks. And lets not forget his wild life and crazy antics that make their chaotic live shows are the thing of legend.