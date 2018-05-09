MPS All-City Arts Festival
Henry Maier Festival Park downtown Milwaukee at Lakefront, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Since the 1920s, Milwaukee Public School musicians have shown off their talents at the Biennial Music Festival. This year, however, MPS took the event in an even more ambitious, all-encompassing direction and created the All-City Arts Festival, an enormous three-day showcase featuring more than 8,000 students representing 125 schools and more than 180 artistic groups. Elementary, middle- and high-school students will show off their talents for music, dance, theater and art—even the culinary arts are represented. The festival will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, May 9 and 10, and from 10 until 6 p.m. on Friday, May 11.