New Year's Day at CLEAR
Clear Lounge at the InterContinental Milwaukee 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 11am-11pm
CLEAR away the fog from your New Year’s Eve festivities with one of our own unique infused-vodka Bloody Mary concoctions with hangover-healing garnishes. And for those in dire need – 5 oz. random beer chasers. Hungry too? CLEAR will be open for dining.
Bloody Mary Bar: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM
Dining: 11:00 AM to 11:00 PM
Clear Lounge at the InterContinental Milwaukee 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
