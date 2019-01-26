Pablove Benefit Concert 10th Anniversary Show Violent Femmes First Album All-Star Singalong
Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
PABLOVE BENEFIT CONCERT – 10TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW!
Concert to improve the lives of kids and families battling childhood cancer.
VIOLENT FEMMES’ FIRST ALBUM ALL-STAR SINGALONG
featuring Voilà, The Blow Pops, and more
Saturday, January 26
6:30pm Doors //
7pm Show
Ten Years of Pablove
“A special evening to improve the lives of children with cancer.”
Lineup:
VIOLENT FEMMES’ FIRST ALBUM
ALL-STAR SINGALONG
An all-star cast of Milwaukee musicians as performs the Femmes’ legendary debut album from start to finish.
- B.J. Seidel (Decibully)
- Daniel Kubinski (Die Kreuzen)
- Betty Blexrud-Strigens (Testa Rosa)
- Mark Waldoch (Celebrated Workingman)
- Steve Ziel (Pet Engine)
- Liv Mueller
- Dave Reinholdt (Mighty Deerlick)
- Mike DeVogel (Wobble Test, Soda)
- Louie Lucchesi (Crime Family)
- Mitchell Borgardt (Eagle Trace)
- Mike Benign, Paul Biemann & John Carr (Blue In The Face)
VOILA – L.A.- based pop/rock act
THE BLOW POPS – Reunion of 90’s MKE Power Pop Greats
Info
