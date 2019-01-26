Pablove Benefit Concert 10th Anniversary Show Violent Femmes First Album All-Star Singalong

PABLOVE BENEFIT CONCERT – 10TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW!

Concert to improve the lives of kids and families battling childhood cancer.

VIOLENT FEMMES’ FIRST ALBUM ALL-STAR SINGALONG

featuring Voilà, The Blow Pops, and more

Saturday, January 26

Turner Hall Ballroom

6:30pm Doors //

7pm Show

Ten Years of Pablove

“A special evening to improve the lives of children with cancer.”

Lineup:

VIOLENT FEMMES’ FIRST ALBUM

ALL-STAR SINGALONG

An all-star cast of Milwaukee musicians as performs the Femmes’ legendary debut album from start to finish.

B.J. Seidel (Decibully)

Daniel Kubinski (Die Kreuzen)

Betty Blexrud-Strigens (Testa Rosa)

Mark Waldoch (Celebrated Workingman)

Steve Ziel (Pet Engine)

Liv Mueller

Dave Reinholdt (Mighty Deerlick)

Mike DeVogel (Wobble Test, Soda)

Louie Lucchesi (Crime Family)

Mitchell Borgardt (Eagle Trace)

Mike Benign, Paul Biemann & John Carr (Blue In The Face)

VOILA – L.A.- based pop/rock act

THE BLOW POPS – Reunion of 90’s MKE Power Pop Greats