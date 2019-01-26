Pablove Benefit Concert 10th Anniversary Show Violent Femmes First Album All-Star Singalong

Turner Hall Ballroom 1040 N 4th St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

PABLOVE BENEFIT CONCERT – 10TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW!

Concert to improve the lives of kids and families battling childhood cancer.

VIOLENT FEMMES’ FIRST ALBUM ALL-STAR SINGALONG

featuring Voilà, The Blow Pops, and more

Saturday, January 26

Turner Hall Ballroom

6:30pm Doors //

7pm Show

Ten Years of Pablove

 “A special evening to improve the lives of children with cancer.” 

Lineup:

VIOLENT FEMMES’ FIRST ALBUM 

ALL-STAR SINGALONG

An all-star cast of Milwaukee musicians as performs the Femmes’ legendary debut album from start to finish. 

  • B.J. Seidel (Decibully)
  • Daniel Kubinski (Die Kreuzen)
  • Betty Blexrud-Strigens (Testa Rosa)
  • Mark Waldoch (Celebrated Workingman)
  • Steve Ziel (Pet Engine) 
  • Liv Mueller
  • Dave Reinholdt (Mighty Deerlick)
  • Mike DeVogel (Wobble Test, Soda)
  • Louie Lucchesi (Crime Family)
  • Mitchell Borgardt (Eagle Trace)
  • Mike Benign, Paul Biemann & John Carr (Blue In The Face)

VOILA – L.A.- based pop/rock act 

THE BLOW POPS – Reunion of 90’s MKE Power Pop Greats

Info
