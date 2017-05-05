Pajama Jamboree Season Concludes May 17 with "I've Got Rhythm"

×

Festival City Symphony (FCS) will concludeits “Pajama Jamboree” series this season with “I’ve Got Rhythm” â€” Spring Pajama Jamboree, a free concert on Wed.,May 17, 2017, at 7:00 pm in the Bradley Pavilion of the Marcus Center for thePerforming Arts.

Predominated bymusic with a Latin/African flavor, theconcert will feature special guests from the 10-piece band De La Buena, a Milwaukee group thatelectrifies audiences with their own brand of Afro-Cuban and Latin Jazz.

The concert will close with the popular Festival City Symphonytradition of young audience members conducting the orchestra’s finale.

Unlike previousyears, attendees should enter through the main entrance on 929 N. Water Street.If they park in the Marcus Center lot, they are welcome to use the third levelskywalk.

All “Pajama Jamboree” concerts have free admission. Hosted byEducation Director Jayne

Perkins, these popular programs welcome children and their parents orgrandparents to attend in casual dress or pajamas. The audience is invited tobring a blanket and sit on the floor, up close to

